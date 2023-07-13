Delores Kay McConnaughey, age 80, of Atchison, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Deloress life will be celebrated and remembered on Sunday, July 16, 2023, with a visitation for friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
She will be laid to rest at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Mt. Vernon Cemetery or First Christian Church.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Atchison, the daughter of the late Victor Robert Kurtz, Sr., and Opal (Agee) Kurtz. She attended Atchison Public Schools and graduated from AHS in 1961.
Delores was employed with Atchison County at the courthouse for her entire working career in the County Treasurers Office. She worked her way up, serving as the Deputy Treasurer and retired as the County Treasurer in 2004. She enjoyed doing ceramics and always kept a nice yard; she always had beautiful flowers that she cared for.
She married Richard Joseph Ebling, they were later separated. On Jan. 17, 1998, Delores and Richard Mike McConnaughey were married in Atchison; he preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2009.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Rick Ebling; her brother, Victor R. Kurtz, Jr.; her granddaughter, Melissa Jane Ebling; and four nephews, Victor R. Kurtz, III, Charles L. Kurtz, Troy C. Kurtz, Christopher L. Kurtz. As published in the Atchison Globe.
