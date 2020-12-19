McClanahan, Shirley A. 1957-2020

Shirley A. McClanahan, 63, Atchison, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec.3, 2020, at her home at Trinity Place, Atchison.
A private family service will be held 11 a.m., Jan. 2, 2021, at Ridgley Christian Church in Edgerton, Missouri, with Rev. Jimmy Porter officiating the service.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or to the Atchison Humane Society. Remembrances and condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Shirley Ann Hitchens was born on Oct. 31, 1957, in Atchison, the daughter of Samuel and Jennie (High) Hitchens. Shirley attended schools in Atchison and was a self-employed housekeeper in the Atchison area. She enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels and singing with residence at local nursing homes and she never knew a Stanger. She enjoyed Nascar, Scrapbooking, and being very creative in crafts. Shirley attended Faith Bible Fellowship in Atchison.
Shirley and Gary McClanahan were married on July 4, 1997, in Leavenworth, Kansas. Gary preceded Shirley in death on March 19, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her father and a daughter Becky McClanahan.
Survivors include her daughter, Shelly Kiehl, Atchison; sons, Travis (Jessie) McClanahan and Dennis Banks; her mother, Jennie Hitchens; sisters; Janet Hitchens and Sandra Hinton brother, Samuel Hitchens; grandchildren; Lauren (Dustin) Mortsolf and Serene Kiehl (Lane Sinclair); grandchildren; Kalob, Hunter, Rialy and April McClanahan; great-grandchildren; Paisley Sinclair, Stella and Juliet Mortsolf. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.