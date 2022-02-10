McBride, Dennis J. 1947-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Dennis J. McBride, 75, of Valley Falls, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, with family by his side, after suffering a long battle of cancer and heart failure.
Dennis was born on Jan. 23, 1947, in Atchison, the son of James and Rose (Hamilton) McBride.
He attended Washington Grade School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1965, and went on to attend Emporia State University.
Dennis married (Sarah) Enid Creager, his high school sweetheart, on Sept. 22, 1966. Together they had two children, Angela Dawn and Jeff Michael.
Dennis worked for Kansas Power and Light Company as a lineman for 34 years. He retired in 2002.
Even as he battled heart failure and aggressive cancer, he continued to stay active and he never complained. He would say Oh, Im pretty good. Dennis loved sports, especially the Jayhawks and was a sport enthusiast.
He enjoyed working outside and fishing, but his greatest love was his family. He and Enid celebrated 55 years of marriage in Sept. 2021. His three grandchildren were his heart, and they had a very close relationship with their Papa. He was so fortunate to be with all of them at Christmas.
As Dennis was in the hospital the last two weeks of his life, his humor and wit continued to shine and he never complained.
Dennis is survived by: his wife, Enid; his daughter Angela, (Mark) Leggio, Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren: Alec (Amanda) Leggio, Bloomington, Indiana, Avery (Bennett) Dillon, Bloomington and Andersen (Jacob) Lindley, Indianapolis; five great-grandchildren: Addyson and Ashton Leggio, Beckett Dillon, Jackson and Blayke Lindley.
His parents, Jim and Rose McBride and his son, Jeff Michael McBride preceded him in death.
A visitation with family will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sat. April 2, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
The body has been cremated according to his wishes.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be given to the American Heart Association or the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS, 6602 who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.