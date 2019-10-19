SAVANNAH, Mo. Jeremy McAfee, 34, of Savannah, passed away Oct. 17, 2019.
Jeremy was born May 16, 1985, in Atchison, Kansas, to Darryl and Cindy (Harris) McAfee.
He graduated from South Park Christian Academy and later went on to receive his associate degree, in welding.
Jeremy was very fun loving and loved to explore the great outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking and traveling; and loved his family fiercely.
Jeremy is survived by: his parents; siblings: Darryl McAfee Jr., California, Rachel Juneau (Amadee), Texas, Joseph Gellings (Cindy), Savannah, Barbara Savage, Savannah, Jacob McAfee (Heather), Savannah, and Melissa and Kenny; children, Lillian McAfee, Paige McAfee, Devlin Cline, Emma McAfee and Paisley McAfee; grandparents, Michael and Linda Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Minnie McAfee.
There will be a Celebration of life held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made out to: Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, for his childrens Scholarship Fund. As published in the Atchison Globe.
