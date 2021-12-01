Maze, Judy 1937-2021

WICHITA, Kan. Judy (Bane) Maze passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, in Wichita, with family by her side.
She was born March 14, 1937, in Rooks County, Kansas, to Louria (Stice) Bane and Lennie Bane.
She was saved at a young age at a tent revival in Stockton, Kansas and has belonged to the Baptist Church for most of her life.
She lived most of her adult life in Salina, Kansas and Atchison.
Survivors are: daughter, Sandra Pankratz (Douglas) of Wichita; step-daughter, Lenita Maze of Wichita; grandsons: Aaron Maybrier (Courtney), Bailey Pankratz, Dawson Pankratz; granddaughter, Zoey Maze; great-granddaughters, Maddison Maybrier, McKhenna Maybrier; great-grandson, Titus Maybrier; sister, Nola Turnbull of Plainville, Kansas; brothers, Bruce Bane (Wanda) of Littleton, Colorado and Mickey Bane (Patsy) of Redding, Kansas. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and friends, who she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Clifford Maze.
Those who knew Judy appreciated her fun sense of humor. She wrote this obituary and left it with a note which read, "If you prefer, you can just say, She lived, she died. And that would be fine with me! :) "
Memorials may be sent to Pathway Church Homebound Ministry. As published in the Atchison Globe.
