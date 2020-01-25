Arrah M. May
Andale, Kan. Arrah M. May, 82, Andale, died Jan. 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Matt.
She is survived by: her children: Becky (Gregg) Ozbun, Valley Center, Barbara (Todd) Gigstad, Nortonville, Thomas (Michelle) May, Goddard, Tim May, Sedgwick; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Audrey Parsons, Wichita; brothers: Don Yakshaw, Wichita, Rod (Betty) Yakshaw, Independence, Ed Yakshaw, Independence, Jim Yakshaw, Midland, Texas.
Arrah was born and raised in Andale, and was baptized, received her first Communion, confirmed, married, celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary, and laid to rest in her home parish, despite living in numerous cities, including Atchison, Kansas, throughout her life.
Arrah touched many lives as a coachs wife, as a licensed cosmetologist and as a volunteer in various capacities: church volunteer, hospital volunteer and hospice volunteer.
Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, Kansas or The Lords Diner, Wichita.
Online condolences at wulfastmortuary.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
