Matthias, Mark E. 1946-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Mark Edward Matthias, 73, Atchison, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Highland, Kansas, the son of Frederick and Myrtle (Thorne) Matthias.
He graduated from Midway High School in 1964, and attended and graduated Kansas State University 1968, having earned a bachelors degree in business administration.
Mark was an electrician by day, and a farmer on nights and weekends.
He was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church for 43 years, having served as president of the congregation council for many years.
Mark enjoyed his grandchildren, farming, gardening, woodworking and coaching little league baseball.
Mark married Kim Chastain, on July 10, 1976, in McLouth Baptist Church; she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a daughter, Wendy and Roman Corralejo, DeKalb, Illinois; three sons: Mark Justin and Heather Matthias, Atchison, Chad Matthias, Denton, Kansas, and Adam Matthias, Denton; four sisters: Janice (Harold) Kuhnert, Atchison, Carol Robertson, Leavenworth, Kansas, Catherine Soyland, Topeka, Kansas, and Wilma Alexander, New Boston, Texas; four grandchildren: James, Joseph, Ethan and Sadie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; five brothers: Fred, Lawrence, Henry, Jay, and an infant brother; a sister, Lois Matthias.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the St. Markss Lutheran Church, with Rev. Craig Lantz officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church.
Memorials are suggested to: St. Marks Lutheran Church or American Diabetes Association, and may be sent to the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Words of comfort to the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.