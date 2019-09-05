Jay D. Matthias
Jay D. Matthias, 79, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday Sept. 7, at St. Marks Lutheran church, 400 S. 6th Street, Atchison. Lunch served at noon and memorial service at 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jay Matthias name to Gideons International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN37214-0800.
To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.dovetopeka.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
