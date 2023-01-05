On Mon. Jan. 2, 2023, Theon Eloyce Toni Spaun Martin, faithful wife and wonderful mother, moved to heaven at the age of 91.
Toni was born in Atchison July 1, 1931, to Sydney Clyde Collins Spaun and William Becker Spaun. She grew up in Atchison.
Toni received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison. She was an accountant/bookkeeper until she retired.
Toni met Ralph Harres Martin at a Kansas University football game and got married July 14, 1950. They were married 72 years. Ralph and Toni have two children, John R. Martin and R. David Martin. They raised their sons in Minnesota and moved to Brenham, Texas in 1987 to retire.
Toni loved to play golf and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Toni also enjoyed playing piano when her husband Ralph ministered. They also enjoyed watching KU games together.
Ralph and Toni were founding members of Abiding Word Lutheran Church in Brenham. She was also a member of the DAR, Brenham University Women, Bellville Golf Course and the Gideons Auxiliary. Toni was honored to be a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants and was direct descendant of Elder William Brewster, who wrote the Mayflower Compact in 1620.
Toni is survived by: her husband, Ralph Harres Martin; her sons, John R. Martin and his wife, Vicki Strachota, R. David Martin and his wife, Bethany Breed Martin; granddaughter, Madison N. Martin and grandson, Benjamin D. Martin; her brothers, William Becker Spaun and his wife, Linda, and Robert Spaun; and sisters: Sarah Fletcher of Hannibal, Missouri, Mary Lou Montgomery, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Shirley Schindler of Halifax, Massachusetts; and many beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Gideons International or Heart of Texas House of Prayer P.O. Box 2195, Leander, TX 78646.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
A funeral service for the family will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Brenham Memorial Chapel. She will be buried in Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833, 979-836-3611.
www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
