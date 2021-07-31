Nadine Mae (Chalfant) Martin, 77, of Atchison, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Nadine was born on Nov. 14, 1943, in Atchison, the daughter of Benjamin M. and Dollie Mae (Garrison) Chalfant.
She attended Atchison Public Schools.
She and Ray Martin were married in July of 1961 and later divorced.
Nadine began her employment at Dyers Fried Chicken, she was a manager at Johns Drive-In, she drove a school bus for USD 409, and then was a supervisor at Golden Star for over 20 years, until her retirement. After retiring, she began working at Sacred Heart Variety Store and this was the job of her dreams; this job made her so happy!
She enjoyed drag racing-she often won, and playing softball in her youth and in later years, bingo, reading, listening to Reba, traveling, attending grandchildrens sporting events, watching the Food Network, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include: her children: Rebecca Martin, Las Vegas, Nevada, Tracy (Brian) Kane, Atchison, Rhonda (Scott) Yarbrough, Marshfield, Missouri, Jennifer (Todd) DuLac, Atchison, Phil (Chavon) Martin, Atchison; two brothers, Rev. William (Connie) Chalfant, Easton, Kansas, Richard (Marsha) Chalfant, Atchison; a sister, Norine Wilderson, Atchison; 17 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert Chalfant; and a brother-in-law, Chris Wilderson.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating.
Burial will follow in Alderson Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday morning from 9:15 a.m. until time of the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or St. Benedict Catholic School and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories of Nadine may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
