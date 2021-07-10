Martin, Lloyd R. 1941-2021

Lloyd Ray Martin, 79, of Atchison, died July 7, 2021, at Amberwell Hospital in Atchison.
Ray was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Shelbina, Missouri, to Nathan and Hallie (Poore) Martin.
He and Linda Thomas were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1968.
He retired from Golden Star as a supervisor, after 30 years of service.
He served 19 years in the National Guard.
He was a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders and family has requested that those attending can wear Raiders apparel.
Ray enjoyed and participated in many tractor pulls. He also enjoyed music and played drums in many bands, over the years.
Ray is survived by: his wife, Linda; son, Willam Martin, Reno, Nevada; daughters: Rebecca Martin, Las Vegas, Nevada, Dana Martin Flowers, Gardner, Kansas, Tracy (Brian) Kane, Atchison, and Amber (Brian) Lee of Cummings, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; son, Jerry Dean Thomas; brothers: Howard Martin, Charles Martin, Bob Martin, Roy Martin, Don Poore; and sister, Myrna Wolverton.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m.Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Ziegler officiating.
Family will greet friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions are requested for final expenses.
Condolences can be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.