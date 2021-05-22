Martin, John 1947-2021

John David Bone Martin, 73, of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home with family by his side.
Bone was born on June 24, 1947, in Atchison to Carolyn (Ehret) Webb. Bone graduated from Atchison High School, briefly attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence and an Aviation Electronics school in Kansas City. Bone worked as a technician for the Steinlite Labs Corporation in Atchison assembling dielectric grain moisture meters.
Bone was a true Dead Head and loved the music by Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. Bones passion was playing bass guitar in a local band, most recently in the DHB Project band. Other members of the band (Brad Jimenez, Scott Tacy, and Charles Chuck Crossland) meant the world to Bone and he valued their friendship beyond words. Bone was also an avid golfer.
Bone and Anita Chambers were married in 1985 in Atchison. They later divorced.
Survivors include three daughters, Joey (Russell) Bullard, Amanda Chambers, and Heidi (Bryan) Killoren; ten grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Christopher Webb and James Webb, Jr.; sister, Deborah Scherer; an aunt, Jacqueline Thornton; cousins, Jann Boucher and her daughter, Taylor, and Lance Thornton.
Bone was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Robyn Levin.
Cremation is planned. Celebration of Life and inurnment at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison, will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior in Action Foundation. Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.