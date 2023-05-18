Martin, Dolores L. 1938-2023

Dolores was born on Jan. 14, 1938, in Atchison, the daughter of Ray R. and Beatrice C. (Yates) Carter. She attended Franklin Grade School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1956. Dolores worked as a bookkeeper for Gerardys, then as a caretaker at Oak Hill Cemetery for many years. She also was the ground keeper for the former KFC, Atchison. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, Bible Study, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was married to Howard A. Martin, on April 26, 1958, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mr. Martin preceded her in death on July 22, 1994.
Survivors include a son Jeff (Laurie) Martin, Tonganoxie, Kansas; and a daughter, Chandra Martin, Atchison; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Martin, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Tiffany (Dion) Lake, Topeka, Kansas, five great grandchildren; a niece, Gloria (Corky) Jackson, Atchison and several great nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, Howard; and two brothers, Audrey and Bob Carter, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
