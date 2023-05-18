Martin, Dolores L. 1938-2023

Dolores Louise Martin, 85, of Atchison, died on Tuesday evening May 16, 2023, at her daughters home, in Atchison.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Watkins officiating.

Service information

May 22
Visitation
Monday, May 22, 2023
10:00AM-11:30AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
May 22
Service
Monday, May 22, 2023
11:30AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel
800 Kansas Ave.
ATCHISON, KS 66002
