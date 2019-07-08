BETTY J. MARSHALL
DEARBORN, Mo. Betty Jean Marshall, 91, a longtime resident of Dearborn, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Dearborn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to the Dearborn Community Food Network.
Arrangements By: Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, Dearborn, Missouri, Phone: 816-992-3366.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
