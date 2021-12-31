EFFINGHAM, Kan. Nancy Carol Marlatt, 74, of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Amberwell -Atchison.
Nancy was born on Dec. 5, 1947, in Atchison, the daughter of Herman and Mary Ann (Hiebsch) Schrick.
She graduated from Atchison County Community High School, in 1965.
She attended Beauty School in Topeka, Kansas and worked as a beautician, hairdresser in Atchison, Wichita and Effingham, Kansas.
Nancy was an active member of the St. Anns Church, Effingham, serving on the Altar Society.
She was a member of the Winsome Dozen Bunco Club and Effingham Senior Citizens Center.
She enjoyed going to the casino, sporting events and was an avid KU Basketball, Royals and KC Chiefs Fan.
Nancy also collected Angel and Santa figurines, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was married to Roy W. Marlatt on March 24, 1984. Roy preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2016.
Survivors include: her sister, Judy Cody (R.J.Cornelison), Topeka; three nieces: Tracy (Dennis) Redding, Christina Hunt (Tim Atkins) Shirley (Charlie) Cline; two nephews, Steve (Patty) Marlatt and Tom (Susie) Marlatt; 11 great nieces and nephews: Cody Hunt (Ashley), Macon (Shane Paulo), Morgan (Eric Vincent), Casey (Joe) Quinn, Megan (Keith) Long, Andy (Sarah) Marlatt, Lesley (Derek) Wenzl, Chad Cline, Craig (Cindy) Cline, Matthew and Cameron Marlatt; and 15 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Her parents; husband; and brother, James Schrick; a nephew, Morton Marlatt; and great-niece, Madison Marlatt preceded her in death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at St. Anns Catholic Church, Effingham, with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at St. Anns with visitation to follow until 7:30 pm.
Nancy will lie in state at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd St, Effingham from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, for people to see her and sign her book.
Contributions in her memory may be given to Effingham Fire Department or the Mt. Vernon Cemetery Road Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online, at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
