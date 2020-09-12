Mann, Kenneth E. 1945-2020

Kenneth E. Mann, 75, of Atchison, Kansas, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating.
Private family interment of cremated remains will be in the Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service on Friday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be given to the American Heart Association or the Diabetes Research and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Ken was born on Feb. 16, 1945, in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Raymond and Helen (Hisle) Mann. He graduated from Mexico High School MO in 1963. He served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft maintenance mechanic during Vietnam. He attended Pittsburgh State College and Auto Body and Collision School in Flint, Michigan.
Ken taught Auto Body and Collision Repair for USD 409 at the Northeast Kansas Area Vo-tech School, Atchison for over 29 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Lions Club, and served as a volunteer for the Shannon Township Fire Department. He served as Girl Scout Volunteer and Leader, enjoyed traveling, trout fishing, taking family on trips and helped many people with auto body repair out of his home.
Survivors include: three sons, Kenneth E. Mann, Jr., Leavenworth, Kansas, Kevin E. Mann, Atchison, and Kristopher E. Mann, Leavenworth; S, his life partner, Patty Housh, Atchison; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Julie Mann, Platte City, Missouri; one niece; one nephew; four great nieces and nephews; and seven great-great nieces and nephews.
His parents, and one brother, Howard R. Mann preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.