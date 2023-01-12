Mangelsdorf, Alfred J. Jr. 1928-2023

Alfred J. Mangelsdorf, Jr., 94, of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Al was born on Feb. 14, 1928, in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Alfred John Mangelsdorf, Sr., and Helen (Leibengood) Mangelsdorf.
He attended schools in Lawrence and Atchison, graduating from Atchison High School.
Al served in the United State Army Corp of Engineer from 1946 to 1948 in Japan. Upon his return from the service, he attended Benedictine College. Al worked in the office of Ed. F. Mangelsdorf Seed CO for several years before going to work at Rockwell in 1960 as a manger of production control, retiring in 1990 with 30 years of service.
He was a member of the First Christian Church.
Al was an avid fisherman, a member of the Atchison Bass Club. He traveled all over the country participating and winning fishing tournaments. Besides fishing, he enjoyed gardening and yardwork and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Al married Velma Chmidling in Feb. 1950, at the First Christian Church. They were just shy of celebrating 73 years of marriage. Velma survives of the home.
Survivors include: two sons, Rick and Kathy Mangelsdorf, Lawrence, Bill and Kelly Mangelsdorf, Leavenworth, Kansas; two daughters, Susie Sutter, Silver Spring, Maryland, Debbie and Raymond Kane, Atchison; daughter- in-law, Diane Mangelsdorf, Tonganoxie, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents, a son Robert Mangelsdorf, Sr., and a grandson, Robert Mangelsdorf, Jr.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt.Vernon Cemtery, Atchison, with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
