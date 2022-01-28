Mahieu, Roseann C. 1940-2022

Roseann Clara Mahieu, 81, formerly of Atchison, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her sons home in Olathe, Kansas, surrounded by family.
Roseann was born on May 19, 1940, in Portsmouth, Iowa, the daughter of Charles P. and Anna (Katzer) Pauley.
She graduated from Platte City High School in 1959.
Roseann did clerical work for Gray Automotive Products Co. Inc, in St. Joseph, Missouri, for over 43 years.
She was a member of the St. Benedicts Church, member of St. Maximillian Kolbe, SFO, volunteer for Sacred Heart Thrift Store and the Muchnic Art Gallery. She helped with Loaves and Fishes for the church and enjoyed gardening, reading and needlework.
She was married to James Mahieu on June 1, 1974, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Atchison. Mr. Mahieu preceded her in death on March 19, 1999.
Survivors include: a son Mark (Jenny) Mahieu, Olathe; a daughter, Janet K. Bray, Burnet, Texas; two brothers, Gary Pauley, Smithville, Missouri and Charles Pauley, Jr. Arlington, Texas; three sisters: Darlene Darby, Weston, Missouri, Jeanie Teaney, Kansas City, Kansas and Charlene Hayes, Lyman, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Katherine A. Hudspeth and Robert J. Bray; and one great-granddaughter, Rebecca M. Bray.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Benedicts Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Family requests masks be worn for visitation and service, due to Covid concerns.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedicts School, St. Benedicts Church or the donors choice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
