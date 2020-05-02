Magers, LaVerne N. 1917-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. LaVerne N. Magers, 102, of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Gran Villas of Atchison.
LaVerne was born Nov. 11, 1917, in Morgan County, Missouri, the daughter of John and Minnie (Koch) Witte.
She was a homemaker for most of her life.
LaVerne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and was an excellent cook, and enjoyed making quilts, sewing and crafts.
LaVerne married William F. Magers, on Nov. 12, 1938 in Winthrop, Missouri; he preceded her in death on April 8, 1991.
Survivors include: a son, Bill and Marsha Magers, Creston, Iowa; a daughter, Patricia Shanes, Aurora, Nebraska; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sarah Witte.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers: Leonard, Edward and Albert Witte; two sisters, Leota Boatright, Opal Davis; and a son-in-law, Vyck Shanes.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Trinity Lutheran Church Dream Fund III, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, who is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
