Madden, John O. 1945-2019

CUMMINGS, Kan. John O. Madden, 74, of Cummings, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Midland Care Hospice House, in Topeka, Kansas.
John was born Oct. 3, 1945, in Horton, Kansas, the son of George and Angela (Blocker) Madden.
He graduated from ACCHS in 1963, and then worked as a core maker for Atchison Castings/Rockwell, until retiring in 1999.
John was a member of the St. Josephs Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Local 6943 Steelworkers Union.
He enjoyed taking care of livestock, attending auctions and going to Branson, Missouri.
John was a supporter of 4-H, having been named a Friend of 4-H and received the CE Sells Award.
His children described him as a very loving father.
John married Dorothy Sanger, on July 8, 1967, at Immaculate Conception, in St. Joseph.
She preceded him in death, on April 26, 2009.
He was also preceded by: his parents; two infant children, John and Tammy Madden; a brother, Paul Madden; and sisters, Helen Hagen and Lois Sage.
Survivors include: a son, Paul Madden, Topeka; daughter, Christina (Rick ) Madden-Hill, Wamego, Kansas; nine brothers: Jim (Nancy) Madden, Atchison, Mike (Karen) Madden, Topeka, Ralph (Rita) Madden, Effingham, Kansas, Louis (Nonna) Madden, Topeka, Bill Madden, Junction City, Kansas, Alva Madden, Texas, Henry (Kathie) Madden, Norman, Oklahoma, and Jerry Madden, Effingham; three sisters, Frances Robinson, Atchison, Irene Madden, Atchison, and Mary Kimmi, Everest, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, in Nortonville, Kansas, with Father Lazar Carasala as Celebrant.
Burial: will follow, at St. Anns Cemetery, in Effingham.
A parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Visitation following until 8:30 p.m., at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, in Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to: St. Josephs Church, St. Anns Cemetery, or Knights of Columbus, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.