Irene J. Madden
19432020
ATCHISON, Kan. Irene J. Madden, 76, Atchison, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Atchison Medicalodge Nursing Center.
Irene was born March 26, 1943, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of George D. and Angela R. Blocker Madden.
She attended Forest Grove, and Sunny Grove Elementary Schools and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1961, in Effingham, Kansas.
Irene formerly was employed with Atchison Products for 18 years, Rockwell International Corporation and then Lockwood Printing Company, for 18 years; she then became employed with Atchison Senior Village for three years.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish. She taught CCD classes for four years at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and then St. Benedicts Church.
She was a member of V.F. W. Auxiliary, where she served for four terms as president.
In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling all across the United States with her womens bowling league. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include: two sisters, Frances Robinson, Atchison, and Mary Kimmi, Everest, Kansas; eight brothers: Jim (Nancy) Madden, Atchison, Mike (Karen) Madden, Topeka, Kansas, Ralph (Rita) Madden, Effingham, Louis (Nonna) Madden, Topeka, Bill Madden, Junction City, Kansas, Alva (Tonja) Madden, Autsin, Texas, Jerry Madden, Effingham, and Henry (Kathie) Madden, Norman, Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews; and great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: two brothers, Paul Madden and John Madden; and two sisters, Lois Sage and Helen Hagen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Josephs Church.
Parish Rosary will be recited Thursday, at 9 a.m., with visitation to follow until 10 a.m., at the church.
Interment will follow in St. Anns Cemetery, Effingham.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Josephs Church Basement Renovation Fund or St. Anns Cemetery, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
