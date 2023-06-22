Madden, Gerald J. 1937-2023

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Gerald J. Jerry Madden, 65, of Effingham, Kansas, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Anew Nursing Home, Nortonville, Kansas, following an automobile accident on Dec. 19, 2020, that he never recovered from.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Anns Church, Effingham with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Madden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.