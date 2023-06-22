Madden, Gerald J. 1937-2023

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Gerald J. Jerry Madden, 65, of Effingham, Kansas, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Anew Nursing Home, Nortonville, Kansas, following an automobile accident on Dec. 19, 2020, that he never recovered from.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Anns Church, Effingham with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the St. Anns Cemetery.
A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Becker Chapel, Effingham, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anns Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jerry was born on July 15, 1937, in Horton, Kansas, the son of George D. and Angela (Blocker) Madden. He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1975. Jerry wrestled in high school, earning second place in the State of Kansas his senior year. He had attended Highland College, Benedictine College and received a bachelors degree from Missouri Western University.
Mr. Madden worked as counselor for the Kansas State Department of Correction and later served as a disability judge for the Social Security Administration. He was a member of the St. Anns Catholic Church, Effingham, where he served on the rebuilding committee. Jerry also served as an Atchison County Commissioner and on the Atchison County Community District #377 School Board and as an assistant wrestling coach for ACCHS. He enjoyed participating, watching, coaching and keeping up with the boys wrestling program.
Survivors include seven brothers; Jim Madden, Atchison, Mike Madden, Topeka, Kansas, Ralph Madden, Effingham, Louis Madden, Topeka, Bill Madden, Junction City, Kansas, Alva Madden, Atchison, and Henry Madden, Norman, Oklahoma; and two sisters, Frances Robinson, Atchison and Mary Kimmi, Everest, Kansas; special friends, Steven Hayward and Stevie Patton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, brothers, John and Paul Madden; sisters, Lois Sage, Irene Madden and Helen Hagen preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Madden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.