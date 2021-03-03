Maday, John B. 1932-2021

John B. Maday, Jr., 88, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Church or Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
John was born March 31, 1932, in Atchison, the son of John and Mary (Eisenkohl) Maday, Sr. He attended and graduated from St. Benedict Elementary School and Maur Hill Prep. John served in the United States Navy. He worked at Blish Mize Co., for 34 years. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, the American Legion Post #6 and V.F.W #1175. He enjoyed yardwork, gardening or any handy work job around the house. John enjoyed watching baseball and going bowling.
John married Bonnie Hunt on Jan. 4, 1986, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Atchison, she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a nephew, Victor Kesse, Des Moines, Iowa, and Tom Barlics, Union, New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Pauline Kesse and Helene Barlics. As published in the Atchison Globe.
