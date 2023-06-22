Thomas Neil MacPherson, age 75, of Atchison, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care. He was a proud organ donor and was able to donate his eyes through Saving Sight.
Tom was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, one of two children to Robert Neil MacPherson and Laura Mae (Young) MacPherson. As a military family, they moved all over the country growing up but ended up back in Atchison where he graduated from high school in 1966. Tom joined the United States Army in 1970, and spent most of his tenure in Korea until his Honorable Discharge in 1974. He returned to the states and pursued a criminal justice psychology degree from Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri, graduating in 1980. During his years in school, he worked for his best friend, Joe Peltzer at the Warf.
He and Karen Jones were married on Oct. 14, 1981, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tom used his degree to make a full career of Law Enforcement. He joined the Bedford, Texas, police department in 1982, where he served as a police officer until he retired in 2005. He had many specialties throughout his career, especially working under cover. After retiring, they returned to Atchison, and he spent his time again with Joe Peltzer at Commercial Vending.
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen MacPherson; his in-laws, Norman G. and June Jones; sister-in-law, Rita (J.D.) Hartman; brother-in-law, Leon (Virginia) Jones; two nieces, a nephew and numerous cousins. He will also be missed by his fur babies, Tom never saw a stray animal he didnt feed; he even kept treats in his patrol car.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Jerry MacPherson.
A visitation with the family to celebrate Toms life will be Monday, June 26, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Please wear casual attire because Tom wouldnt want you to be uncomfortable!
Memorial contributions may be made to the Atchison Humane Society or to the family and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
