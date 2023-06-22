Thomas Neil MacPherson, age 75, of Atchison, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care. He was a proud organ donor and was able to donate his eyes through Saving Sight.

Tom was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, one of two children to Robert Neil MacPherson and Laura Mae (Young) MacPherson. As a military family, they moved all over the country growing up but ended up back in Atchison where he graduated from high school in 1966. Tom joined the United States Army in 1970, and spent most of his tenure in Korea until his Honorable Discharge in 1974. He returned to the states and pursued a criminal justice psychology degree from Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri, graduating in 1980. During his years in school, he worked for his best friend, Joe Peltzer at the Warf.

