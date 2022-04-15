INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Louise Elizabeth Mackey, 87, formerly of Independence, passed away on April 8, 2022, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, Kansas.
Services will be held at Royers New Salem Funeral Home, 1823 N Blue Mills Rd. Independence MO, April 23, 1:00 p.m. with visitation at 12:00-1:00 p.m.
Louise was born January 13, 1935, to Lloyd Noah and Dorothy Louise (Harris) Cooley in Nemaha County, Kansas. Louise grew up in Atchison and after high school graduation, she relocated to Kansas City, Kansas. She worked at A. E. Robinson, where she met Franklin D. Mackey. They married in December 1955 in Ava, MO. In the early 1960s Louise and Frank purchased a home in Independence, MO, where their four children, Gregory Alan, Douglas Franklin, Gretchen Louise, and Jonathan Michael, grew up and called home. Louise ironed baskets of clothes, worked as conference secretary for the Free Methodist church, cooked summer camp meals at the Light and Life center, re-shelved books at Mid-Continent library, and volunteered at Palmer Center. She was a foster mom, den mother, and an active Christian. She sewed clothes, sent greeting cards, and was the person in the crowd who connected with each person through her active listening and genuine interest in them.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; a son, Greg; and a brother, Norman. She is survived by her children Doug (MarSue) Mackey, Lawrence, KS; Gretchen (Tony) Janes, Phoenix, AZ; and Jon (Tricia) Mackey, Lees Summit, MO; six grandchildren Leah Janes, Lucas Mackey, Mason Mackey, Kyle Janes, Levi Mackey, and Landon Mackey; two sisters Anne (Arden) Locke, Evelyn Tootsie (Kenny) Burkhart, both of Lawrence, KS; one brother Ralph Cooley, Broken Arrow, OK; three sisters-in-law Ruby Jane (Larry) Burton, Joyce Mackey, both of Ozark, MO, and Judy Mackey, Prairie Grove, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Oakdale Christian Academy, Jackson, KY, www.oakdalechristian.org .
As published in the Atchison Globe.
