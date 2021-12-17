Maag, Samuel W. H.

Samuel W. H. Maag
Samuel Wayne Harold Maag, 50, Atchison, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Amberwell , Atchison.
Funeral service are 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation half-an-hour prior to services.
Memorials to help with final expenses may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
