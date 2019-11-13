Lyons, Deana N. 1929-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Deana Nadine Lyons, 90, of Atchison, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Deana was born on Aug. 15, 1929, in Willow Springs, Missouri, the daughter of John J. and Mary Opal (Smith) Bowen.
She had worked as a laborer for the Horton Garment Factory, Atchison.
Deana enjoyed sewing and her grandchildren.
She was married to Earl Dean Wood, and later divorced.
She later married Vincent Nibbletts Lyons Jr., on Oct. 10, 1980, in Greenville, Mississippi.
Mr. Lyons preceded her in death on June 11, 2013.
Survivors include: a son, Ron (Ruby) Wood, Atchison; a brother, George (Shirley) Bowen, Kansas City, Kansas; a sister, Lucille Avenson, Greenville; a granddaughter, Shelly (Robert ) Lemke, Atchison; and great-granddaughter, Chelsey (Blake) Hoffman, Nortonville; and a great-great-grandson, Kaden.
Her parents; and husband, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial will follow, in the Corpus Christi Cemetery Mooney Creek.
The family will receive friends for one half hour prior to services, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Trinity Lutheran School Technology Fund or Medicalodge Activity Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
