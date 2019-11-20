KANSAS CITY, Mo. Nancy E. (Miller) Lyon, 70, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Lukes Hospital, in Kansas City.
Nancy was born on July 23, 1949, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Thomas E. and Frances Miller.
The family moved to Atchison, Kansas, where Nancy spent the majority of her childhood.
Nancy graduated from Atchison High School and attended Kansas State University, where she received a bachelor of science, in elementary education.
She then received a master of science, in elementary education, and an education specialist, in administration, from Northwest Missouri State University.
She was a teacher in the North Kansas City School District and Kansas City School District for many years, and also worked as a senior buyer for the former Payless Cashways.
She married Robert James (Jim) Lyon Jr., on Aug. 10, 1989.
Nancy enjoyed growing plants and spending time in the sun.
Helping loved ones and friends was a special part of her life.
Nancy is survived by: her loving husband; her two stepchildren, Shawn (Joanna) Lyon and Kimberly Lyon; grandchildren, Rachel and Megan Lyon; her sister, Sharon Johnson; brother, Tom Miller; nieces: Shelly, Karen, Sarah and Laura; nephews, David and Todd; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by memorial service at 2 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. As published in the Atchison Globe.
