Paul E. Lundgren
EFFINGHAM, Kan. Paul Edward Lundgren passed away at his home in Effingham, Dec. 28, 2020.
Paul was preceded in death by: his parents, Albert H. and Pauline M. (Johnson); his grandparents, Carl and Hilda Lundgren, and Carl and Jalena Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert B. DeBaun.
He is survived by: his sisters, Joan Lundgren (Ted Grasso), Jane DeBaun and Gail (Pat) Bean.
Also surviving are: his nieces and nephews: Elizabeth (Jason) Pasquinelli, Robert Blake (Leslie) DeBaun, Kristin Bean, Patrick Bean; and his great-nieces and great- nephew; Mila and Sienna Pasquinelli, and Ella and Henry DeBaun.
His family will have visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison and 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Osage City, Kansas.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery, in Osage City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 Holliday Street, Osage City, KS 66523, or may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.