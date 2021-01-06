Lundgren, Paul E.

Paul E. Lundgren
EFFINGHAM, Kan. Paul Edward Lundgren passed away at his home in Effingham, Kansas, on Dec. 28, 2020. He was born in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Albert H. and Pauline M. (Johnson) Lundgren. He was 76.
Paul grew up on the family farm west of Osage City, Kansas, and graduated from Osage City High School in 1962. He achieved the degrees Bachelor of Music Education in 1966, and Master of Music Education in 1974 from Kansas State University. He served in the United States Army with the 371st Army Band, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the Kansas Army National Guard with the 35th Infantry Division Band in Olathe, Kansas.
Paul was a band director for Valley Falls High School in 1966-1967. He moved to Effingham in 1967 and taught at Atchison County Community High School Unified School District 377. Paul dedicated nearly 50 years of service and employment to the district as a music director and instructor, and director of support services in transportation, building, grounds, and maintenance. He served as a bus driver and drove for many Band and Vocal Music trips.
After retirement from USD 377, he was the Administrator/Director of First Flight Co., Aviation Products Inc., and Advanced Technology Ltd., in Atchison, Kansas. Paul was very active in his community. He was a member of the Atchison Benedictine Community Orchestra for 50 years and the Peacemaker Choir in Atchison for 10 years. He spent 31 years in the Effingham Lions Club and 26 years in the American Legion. He played Taps for countless military funerals, Memorial Day ceremonies and other special occasions. He was a member of the Kansas State University Alumni Association.
Paul was an avid collector of IH and Chevrolet model cars and memorabilia. He also had a collection of antique trucks and cars, and a refurbished IH C tractor that he drove as a young boy on the farm. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osage City and was very involved in its ministries. Paul lived always behind his motto of Faith, Family, and Friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Albert H. and Pauline M. (Johnson) Lundgren; his grandparents, Carl and Hilda Lundgren and Carl and Jalena Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert B. DeBaun.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan Lundgren (Ted Grasso), Jane DeBaun, and Gail (Pat) Bean. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews. Elizabeth (Jason) Pasquinelli, Robert Blake (Leslie) DeBaun Jr., Kristin Bean, Patrick Bean; and great-nieces and nephew, Mila and Sienna Pasquinelli and Ella and Henry DeBaun.
Because of the current travel and safety restrictions, the visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 Holliday Street, Osage City, KS 66523 or may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
