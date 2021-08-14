Lundeen, Kristina M. 1967-2021

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Kristina Marie Lundeen, 54, of Effingham, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Kristina was born on March 1, 1967, in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of Gary and Glenda (Logan) Lundeen.
She graduated from Junction City High School in 1985.
Kristina worked as an assistant, manager for a Walmart Store from 1987 to 1997.
She worked at the Northeast Kansas Multi Health Clinic from 1997 to 2013, and from 2013 to the present. She was the office manager for the Kansas Mental Health Office.
Kristina enjoyed photography taking country photos, and watching movies and sports on television.
Survivors include: her father, Gary Lundeen;Junctions City, Kansas; step father, Don Kracht, Junction City; a brother, James (Jessica) Lundeen, Panama City, Florida; two step brothers, David Kracht, Kansas City, Missouri and Jerry Kracht, Olathe, Kansas; two step sisters, Joyce Maloney, Rochester, New York and Theresa Mastison, Chandler, Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend and companion, Pat Parnell, Effingham.
Her mother preceded her in death.
Private family Memorial Celebration of Life Services will be at a later date.
The body has been cremated.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Atchison Humane Society or the Kansas Mental Health Program, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave., Atchison, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.