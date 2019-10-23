ATCHISON, Kan. Graham Jim St. Clair Lukens II, 90, of Atchison, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Medicalodge of Atchison, with family at his side.
Graham was born on Oct. 2, 1929, in Atchison, the son of Graham St. Clair and Mabel Ruth (Hubbard) Lukens.
He married the love of his life and soulmate, Lenora Louise Flowers, on Jan. 20, 1956, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Nora preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2003.
Graham received an associates degree, from Bethany Nazarene College, master of social work degree, from the University of Oklahoma and two terms graduate of theology, from Earthen School of Religion.
Mr. Lukens served for four years in the United States Navy.
He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, in Erick Oklahoma, and attended the United Methodist Church, in Atchison.
He was a reader of religious and psychology publishing, taught Sunday school, and made church visitations and outreaches.
Graham was known as the cute little man with the walker in the straw hat, and had many cherished friends at routine stops along his normal route, from Santa Fe Place where he resided, including: Dollar General, KAIR, Atchison Library, Project Concern, 5th Street Mercantile, Gateway to KS, Daylight Donuts, Wall of Books and Exchange Bank.
Graham is survived by: his first cousins, Janie Reichart, Atchison, and Wanda (James) Peevyhouse, Sabetha, Kansas; second cousins include: Diana Moxley, Grain Valley, Missouri, Mike Kelly, Atchison, and Sheila (Leroy) Antes, Atchison; a niece, Donna Wooten, Oklahoma; and Kevin Mayo, Colorado.
Special friends also included, Steve and Cindy Campbell and Henry Zeltea, Oklahoma.
Graham was preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife, Nora.
Atchison visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Fatheree-Albert Funeral Home, Erick, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Burial will follow at the Erick Cemetery, in Erick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Heart to Heart International, or to Atchison Project Concern, and may be sent in care of the Becker Dyer Stanton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left on line at www.beckerdyer@sbcglobal.net. As published in the Atchison Globe.
