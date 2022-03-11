Lueske, Francis H. 1937-2022

LANCASTER, Kan. Francis H. Lueske, age 85, of Lancaster, died March 8, 2022.
Francis was born on Jan. 13, 1937, at his home in Goff, Kansas, the son of Carl and Johanna Lueske.
He and the former Katherine Irene Trautloff were united in marriage on July 21, 1962, in Atchison.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Lueske, and his two sons, Steven F. Lueske and Alan M. Lueske.
Francis has been cremated, under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
No formal services will be held. As published in the Atchison Globe.
