Lucas, Barbara J. 1951-2022

Barbara Jane Lucas, 70, Atchison, Kansas, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Amberwell Health, Atchison.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Faith Bible Fellowship, with Pastor Stephen Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Faith Bible Fellowship and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Barbara was born on March 3, 1951, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Mervin S. and Hazel Dorothea (Snodgrass) Taylor Sr. She graduated from Dunbar High School in 1969. She was married to Stephen Lucas on Dec. 26, 1969. They moved to Atchison and Barbara worked as an eye technician for Dr. Haag before joining the Moyes Eye Center in Kansas City, retiring in 2015. She was a Charter Member of the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, sewing, baking and cooking, gardening flowers and was a pet lover, especially her dog, Pepper.
Survivors include her husband, Pastor Stephen Lucas, of the home; six daughters, Candi (Brian) Wozniak, Olathe, Kansas, Jenni (Lacey) Lucas-Brown, Valley Falls, Kansas, Sarah (Mike) Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Rachel (Chuck) Griffith, Olathe, Tiffani (Jeff) Alexander, Clinton, Illinois, and Stepheni (Chris) Peters, Atchison; a brother, Mervin S. (Phyllis) Taylor, Jr., Oak Island, North Carolina; a sister, Carolyn (Charley) Muck, Hurricane, West Virginia; 22 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren whom she loved very much.
Her parents, and a brother Jerrold Taylor preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
