Lowe, Nancy A. 1936-2020

Effingham, Kan. Nancy Ann Lowe, 83, of Effingham, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born on July 13, 1936.
Friends may call on Thursday and Friday, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton, Kansas.
There will be a private graveside service and burial at the Claytonville Cemetery, northeast of Horton, on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the Alpha Christian Childrens Home.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.