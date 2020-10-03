Lopez, Martha A. 1938-2020

EMORY, Texas Services for Mrs. Martha Ann Sisk Lopez, 82, of Emory, Texas, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Emory Baptist Church with Pastor Monty Parker and Dr. Richard Piles officiating.
Interment will follow in Emory City Cemetery, under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba, Texas.
Mrs. Lopez passed away Sept. 27, 2020, in a Tyler hospital. She was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Kermit, Texas, to John and Mattie Anderson Sisk. She helped her mom at the Hello Central switchboard in Emory from 1952-1956. After graduation, Martha worked for Bell Telephone Company in Dallas for a few years and the Dallas Times Herald newspaper company prior to employment with several oil and gas companies. She retired as an Executive Secretary with Champion Oil Company, Caldwell, Texas in 1988.
In 1985, she traveled for 16 days on a religious tour to Jordan and Israel. She had lived in Rains County the last 20 years where she worked as a Teachers Aide at Rains Elementary School from 1999-2002 and was a member of Emory Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Sammie Wright; and infant son, Matthew Wright.
Survivors include: her husband, Henry Hank Lopez of Emory; son, Mark Wright and wife Nancy of Dallas, Texas; brother, Bob Sisk of Emory; sister, Sue Medders and husband Bobby of Emory; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two step-daughters, Regina Huggins and husband Blake of Grapevine, Texas, and Stephanie Duren and husband Chad of Ft. Worth, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be James Kerr, Ryan Medders, Mark Wright, Lee Kelly, Leon Hernandez, Blake Huggins, Chad Duren, and Jerry Busby.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Sisk, Carl Noah Israel, Ronnie Witt, Eric Velasquez, Mike Quick, and Bill Crawford.
The family will receive friends 1 p.m., Saturday, at the church. As published in the Atchison Globe.
