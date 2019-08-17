ATCHISON, Kan. Helen (Elena) Clara. Lopez, 104, died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
Helen was born August 12, 1915, in Horton, Kansas, to Julio and Martina (Morado) Vallejo, who emigrated from the state of Guanajuato, Mexico to the U.S. in 1913, fleeing the Mexican Revolution.
She grew up the oldest of 13 children in a part of Horton that was called Little Mexico, an area that attracted many immigrants from Mexico, where the families worked for the Rock Island Railroad.
Helen attended St. Leos Catholic School and worked in the Horton public library.
She married Henry Lopez, a railroader and Rockwell crane operator, on Jan. 13, 1934, at St. Leos Church, in Horton.
In 1936, they moved to Atchison where she worked for Maur Hill Prep School, doing laundry at her home for the boarding students.
Later, she worked as a clerk at Kresges Department Store and in housekeeping at Mt. St. Scholastica and Benedictine College.
She was a role model to others regarding her commitment to doing a job well.
At the age of 54, she got her first drivers license and transported friends and family as needed.
Later, she was active in taking care of her elderly mother-in-law.
After the passing of her husband in 2007, she lived with her daughter, Connie Kasl, and in 2016 she lived with her granddaughter, Anne (George) Pruett of Atchison.
She was a member of St. Josephs Church where she participated in Perpetual Adoration and operated the jewelry table (Helens Gems) during the church bizarre.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, American War Mothers, Daughters of Isabella and Little Flowers Society.
She loved fresh flowers, singing, dancing and cooking.
She was an avid sports fan and loved animals.
Helen was known for her strong faith, peacefulness, forgiveness, humor and most of all her unconditional love.
She is survived by: five sons, Charles (Margaret) Lopez, Topeka, Kansas, Michael (Alice) Lopez, Tiffen, Iowa, Richard Lopez, Tonganoxie, Kansas, Fred (Mary) Lopez, Hurst, Texas, and Henry Lopez Jr. (Martha), Emory, Texas; and one, daughter, Connie Kasl, Atchison; 36 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; 51 great-great grandchildren, (two more on the way); and two great-great- great-grandchildren; sisters, Florence Terronez, Lisle, Illinois and Benita Cacari, Rock Island, Illinois, Dorothy Luke and Linda (Bob) Patten, Orlando, Florida.
She was also an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death: by her husband of 73 years, Henry; daughter, Josie Quick; grandson, James Paul Lopez; great-grandson, A.J. Forshee; sisters, Margaret Diaz, Agnes Bernal, Josie Knight and Mary Vallejo; brothers, Salvador Vallejo, Dimas Vallejo, James Vallejo and Felix Vallejo.
She leaves a legacy on the importance of faith, family, forgiveness and the Mexican culture.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Josephs Church, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mexican Nuns, Leavenworth, Kansas, or the Humane Society of Atchison, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom arrangements have been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
