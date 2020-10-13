Lone, Geraldine M. 1944-2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Geraldine M. Geri Lone, 76, of Leavenworth, Kansas, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the North Care Hospice Health, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Ziegler Officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lupus Foundation or for Trinity Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Geri was born on Jan. 24, 1944, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence F. and Edith May (Abner) Pearson. She graduated from Alton High School in 1962. She moved to Atchison in early 1970s and worked as a sewer for Atchison Leather Products for 21 years. She later worked for Robbies MFG for 13 years in Lenexa, Kansas.
Geri enjoyed reading, was a Salvation Army volunteer in Atchison and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She was married to William J. Bill Lone on Sept. 27, 2000, in Leavenworth. Mr. Lone survives of the home. Additional survivors include two daughters, Diana (Mark) Servaes, Atchison, and Denene Dale and Terry Scholz, Atchison; two brothers, Allan Pearson, Godfrey, Illinois, and Donald Pearson, Dorsey, Illinois; a sister, Susan Dare, Tulsa, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Courtney Servaes, Kelli Servaes, Danielle Galley, Megan Reiss, Jeramie Scherer; and eight great grandchildren.
Her parents, a daughter, Denise Galley, and a brother, Delmont Pearson preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
