NEW OLREANS, La. Laquinta C. Lockett, 39, died Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Laquinta was born June 26, 1982, in New Orleans, the daughter of Frederick and Gailynn Willis Lockett.
She attended Atchison Public Schools and graduated from Atchison High School.
She then attended a trade school. She served as a hairstylist and caregiver.
Survivors include: her mother, Gailynn Willis, Atchison; four sons: Jonte Kelley, Atchison, ALondre McGowan, Atchison, LaVonte McGowan, Atchison, Amahie Lockett, Atchison; a brother, Frederick Lockett, New Orleans; a sister, Shawanda Reed, New Orleans.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Shiloh Baptist Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Michael Kelley presiding.
Laquinta will then be removed to New Orleans, Louisiana for services and interment.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home of Atchison has been entrusted with the local final arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
