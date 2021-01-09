Loch, Ardena J. 1927-2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. Ardena June Loch, 93, of Lawrence, Knsas, formerly of Atchison, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living, Lawrence.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Craig Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt.Vernon Cemetery, Atchison. The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Marks Lutheran Church or Mt. Vernon Cemetery and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. It is requested those attending to please wear masks and to social distance.
Ardena was born June 1, 1927, in Atchison, the daughter of Walter and Sarah (Young) Saggs. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life. Ardena also worked for Runyan Jewelry as a salesclerk. She was an active member of St. Marks Lutheran Church, serving on the altar society and funeral dinners. Ardena was a member of The Order of Eastern Star Chapter #154. She enjoyed collecting fine china, fishing, and travelling with family. Ardena loved being with and taking care of her family.
Ardena married John Richard Dick Loch on March 19, 1950. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2020. Her parents; a son, Rick Loch, (1991); a brother, Alfred; and sister, Elizabeth (Mason) proceeded her in death.
Survivors include a son, David and wife Angela (Ellison) Loch, Lawrence; granddaughter, Alyce (Adam) Dressman; two great-grandsons, Myles and Nolan Dressman, Frankfort, Kansas; and grandson, John Loch, Lenexa, Kansas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.