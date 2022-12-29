HORTON, Kan. Dorothy Ann Linck, 87, of Horton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha, Kansas.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in Atchison, the daughter of William and Alverta (Timby) Erpelding. She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica in Atchison.
Dorothy was a cook at the Hiawatha Hospital and the Horton Elementary School before retiring.
She was a member of the St. Leos Catholic Church and the Altar Society in Horton, Kansas.
As a young woman, she met Leroy Linck at a CYO dance, where began her lifelong love for the man who she married on Sept. 26, 1953, in Atchison, and raised their children with him. Dorothy and Leroy enjoyed square dancing, camping and traveling around the country.
Survivors include: children: Catherine Spare of Hiawatha Keith (Flavia) Linck of Hiawatha, Karen Rabe of Topeka, Kansas, and Kenneth Linck of Flagstaff, Arizona; grandchildren: Belinda (Jason) Estes of Hiawatha, Michelle (Nicholas) Kieffer of Wichita, Kansas, Scott Spare (Kristin Clark) of Hiawatha, Ashley Rabe (Sean Garrison) of Topeka, Nathaniel (Isabella) Klaus of Bend, Oregon, Mykala (Karly) Rabe of Topeka, Christian Rabe of Topeka, Reid Linck of Flagstaff, Henry Linck of Flagstaff; 13 great-grandchildren in Hiawatha, Wichita and Topeka; brother, William Erpelding of Chesterfield, Missouri; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family blessings were many.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Leroy Linck on May 23, 2022; her son-in-law, Steve Spare; and her grandson, Steven Gaston.
The funeral mass was held at the St. Leos Catholic Church with burial at the St. Leos Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mission Village Activity fund or the St. Leos Catholic Altar Society.
