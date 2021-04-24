Darrell L. Liggett, 68, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his residence with his family at his side.
A Prayer service will be Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating. A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home with visitation with the family to follow until 6:30.
Memorial contributions are suggested to KU Cancer Center and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Darrell was born April 3, 1953, the son of Gene and Bonnie Hembrough Liggett. He attended Atchison Public Elementary Schools and graduated from Atchison High School.
He was employed with Lincoln Grain Elevator then Conagra and then Bunge Elevator for 33 years as a grain miller until his retirement.
Darrell and Floydean Fitzgerald were united in marriage on July 26, 1974, in the Unity Village Rose Garden .
Darrell served with the United States Air Force from 1971 until his honorable discharge in 1975.
Darrell was a member of St. Benedict Parish. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting; camping and collecting guns.
Survivors include his wife, Floydean, of the home in Atchison; a son, Michael Liggett, Atchison; two daughters, Nichole (Alicia) Liggett, Atchison, Christina (Jake) Coady, Atchison; brothers, Bob Liggett, Liberty, Missouri; Pat Liggett, Atchison; sisters, Vicky Bryant, Conyers, Georgia, Linda Alexander, McLouth, Kansas, Ann Brentano, Overland Park, Kansas, Merry Beth Babcock, Agency, Misouri; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Jo Pilcher. As published in the Atchison Globe.
