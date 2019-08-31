Lieb, Phyllis A. 1940-2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Phyllis Ann Lieb, 78, Overland Park, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at a local hospital.
Phyllis was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Exeter, California, to J. B. Coffelt and Frances Mary (Bellefeuille) Coffelt, both deceased.
Services and Mass will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Benedict Church, 1001 North Second St., Atchison, Kansas.
Phyllis was an Oblate at St. Benedicts Abbey, past parishioner at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Atchison, and a professor of nursing at Benedictine College, in Atchison.
Her calling was in medicine, where she began her career over 50 years ago while in the Army.
She worked in labor and delivery in hospitals in California, Colorado, Alaska and Kansas, during which time over 40,000 babies were delivered.
Phyllis brought four more children into the world, her sons, who survive her; Michael (Joni) of Littleton, Colorado, Mark (Julie), of Westwood Hills, Kansas, Kevin (Sally), of Denver, Colorado, and Jared (Aida), of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
She had 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Phyllis grew up playing in and exploring the mountains of the Sequoia National Park where her father worked.
She was the second oldest child, oldest daughter.
Phyllis attended St. Josephs College of Nursing, in San Francisco, California.
After receiving her diploma, she enlisted in the United States Army in 1962, at Fort Carson, Colorado, receiving an Honorable Discharge as 2nd Lieutenant in 1965.
She received a Masters in Nursing in 1981, (University of Colorado) and a Masters in Hospital Administration.
Phyllis was one of eight children, Gerald and Johnny are deceased.
Survived by: Kenneth (Bernadine), of Salem, Oregon, Janet (Garry), of Portland, Oregon, Roberta, of Tulare, California, Stanley, of Livingston, Texas, and Mary Ellen, of Visalia, California.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a Catholic Charity of your choice, in her name. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.