Robert A. Libel
NORTONVILLE, Kan. Robert Anthony Libel, 46, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home in Nortonville.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nortonville.
Interment: St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Nortonville.
Parish and Knights of Columbus Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the church with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
A complete obituary may be found online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
