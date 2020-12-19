Lewman, Opal L. 1936-2020

Opal Louise Lewman, 84, of Atchison, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the First Christian Church with Rev. Brad Green and Russ Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Food Pantry at First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Condolences many be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Opal was born on June 7, 1936, in Doniphan County, Kansas the daughter of J.W. and Florence Opal (Shelton) Norris. She graduated from Troy High School in 1954. Opal had worked as clerk for the United Store and Snowden-Mize in Atchison. She was a member of the First Christian Church, a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries. She enjoyed yard work, gardening, raising flowers, going fishing, attending ball games, shopping and church activities.
She was married to Ralph M. Lewman on July 11, 1959 in Troy, Kansas. Mr. Lewman preceded her in death on March 13, 2004.
Survivors include her sisters, Marjorie (Tony) Wilburn, Atchison, Shirley (Curly) Willsey, Maple Hills, Kansas, and Kathleen Kathy(Vince) Smith, St. Joseph, Missouri; and a brother, Richard Norris, Atchison; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband Ralph and three Brothers; Larry, Lawrence, and William Norris preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
