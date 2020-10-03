Vincent Arthur Lentz, 69, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Susan G. Komen Foundation and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Vincent was born Sept. 27, 1950, in Atchison, Kansas the son of Walter Arthur and Bernice Anna Ernzen Lentz.
He attended St. Joseph Elementary School, graduating from Maur Hill Prep School and then attended and graduated from Northeast Kansas Area Vocational Technical School.
He and Eileen Giles were married in 1973 in Atchison, and later divorced.
He and Dorothy Mitchell were united in marriage on July 7, 2012, in Potter, Kansas. Dorothy preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2020.
Vincent was employed with Bradken Corporation as an electrical supervisor for 38 years, until his retirement.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working with model trains, restoring antique tractors, riding his motorcycle, and his greatest enjoyment was all the years he and his wife Dorothy had spent winters at their home in Texas.
Survivors include: a son, Stephen Lentz, Leavenworth, Kansas; a daughter, Shela (George, Jr.,) Matthias, Atchison; two step-daughters, Anna Marie Dryden, Atchison, Jenette Marshall, Atchison; a brother, Wesley (Judith) Lentz, Stockbridge, Michigan; three sisters: Anna Marie (Larry) Haupt, Atchison Thelma (Bill) Metcalf, Athens, Texas, Jane Halling, Atchison; three grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
Vincent was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Louise Lentz in 1981 and a sister, Elizabeth Lentz. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.