Lentz, Judith L. 1955-2023

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. Judith Judy Lee Lentz, age 67, of Stockbridge, Michigan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home on Monday, April 24, 2023, after her second battle with breast cancer.

She was born the daughter of Benjamin W. and Barbara A. (Benton) Brown on June 6, 1955, in Waukegan, Illinois, but Atchison was the place that she called home. She married her high school sweetheart, Wesley M. Lentz, on May 25, 1974. They resided in Atchison, (with a three year detour in Whittier, California) until 1997, when they moved to Stockbridge. She truly enjoyed working with children at Atchison Child Care Association for many years and celebrated 20 years at Chelsea Milling Company, before retiring along with her husband in Jan. 2022.

