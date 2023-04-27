Lentz, Judith L. 1955-2023

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. Judith Judy Lee Lentz, age 67, of Stockbridge, Michigan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home on Monday, April 24, 2023, after her second battle with breast cancer.
She was born the daughter of Benjamin W. and Barbara A. (Benton) Brown on June 6, 1955, in Waukegan, Illinois, but Atchison was the place that she called home. She married her high school sweetheart, Wesley M. Lentz, on May 25, 1974. They resided in Atchison, (with a three year detour in Whittier, California) until 1997, when they moved to Stockbridge. She truly enjoyed working with children at Atchison Child Care Association for many years and celebrated 20 years at Chelsea Milling Company, before retiring along with her husband in Jan. 2022.
Judy, aka "Memaw," loved spending time with her grandchildren, square dancing, crafting, volunteering with the Stockbridge Lionesses, taking care of her many animals, camping, and enjoyed walking along the beach of South Padre Island, while spending time at their property in Texas. A true Kansan, she loved the Wizard of Oz, sunflowers, and the Kansas City Chiefs!
In addition to her loud but loving husband of 49 years, she is survived by her children, Kimberly (Michael) Williamson, of Stockbridge, Andrew Lentz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Phillip (Tracie) Lentz, of Stockbridge; siblings, Jane (Dwaine) Klingman, of Atchison, Daniel (Joyce) Brown, of Gower, Missouri, Beth (Rob) Stone, of Atchison, and Paul (Sherry) Brown, of Nortonville, Kansas; her beloved and beyond spoiled grandchildren, Aayden, AJ, Jackson, Makayla, Bennett, and Hazel, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Audie and Rick; and her nephew, Craig.
Visitation will be held at the Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., and again on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 1-2 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at the Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Following the service, the family will have a reception with refreshments and light snacks at the Back Street Hall, 114 N Center St, Stockbridge, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stockbridge Lions Club.
Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.