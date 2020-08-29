Dorothy A. Lentz, 76, Atchison, Kansas, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Dorothy was born Sept. 13, 1943, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Rupert and Edith (McCorkle) Hollingsworth. She attended Washington Elementary and Trinity Lutheran School before graduating from Atchison High School in 1962.
Dorothy was married to Jerry Marshall in 1963, in Kansas City, Kansas. Mr. Marshall preceded her in death.
She and Pat Mitchell were united in marriage on Feb. 1, 1975, at St. Benedicts Church. Mr. Mitchell preceded her in death on Feb. 29, 2008.
On July 7, 2012, Dorothy and Vincent Lentz were united in marriage in Potter, Kansas.
Dorothy was employed at Bradken for over 35 years. In her retirement she and Vincent spent several years at their home in San Benito, Texas during the winter months.
Dorothy was a member of the Catholic faith.
Survivors: her husband, Vincent Lentz, Atchison; two daughters, Anna Marie (Scott) Dryden, Atchison, Jenette Marshall, Atchison; a step-daughter, Shela (George) Matthias, Atchison; a step-son, Stephen Lentz, Leavenworth, Kansas; a brother, Benton (Ruth) Hollingsworth, Atchison; a sister, Ellen (Ray) Donahue, Panama City, Florida; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Marshall; second husband, Pat Mitchell; two brothers, Stephen Hollingsworth, Larry Dean Hollingsworth; and a sister Carol Sue Hollingsworth. As published in the Atchison Globe.
