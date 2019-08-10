Gregory P. Lemmon
RUSHVILLE, Mo. Gregory P. Greg Lemmon, 65, of Rushville, passed away at Mosaic Life Care after battling a lengthy illness.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at Greg and Julies home at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be given to: Parkinsons Foundation or to The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO 64098, 816-386-2281.
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
