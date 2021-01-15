Clifford Allen Lehew, 83, of Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Medicalodge of Leavenworth.
Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Interment was Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Oak Hill Cemetery and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Cliff was born on April 8, 1937, in Atchison, the son of the late Lee Roy and Frances (Meyer) Lehew. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1955.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963 until 1967 and was stationed at Bunker Hill Air Force Base in Peru, Indiana.
Cliff was employed at Unit Rail Anchor Company in Atchison for many years until his retirement. He was a school bus driver for many years for USD 409 after retiring from Unit Rail.
He is survived by a daughter, Paula Sue Lehew, Kansas City, Kansas; a son, Kevin A. (Lisa) Lehew, Paris Crossing, Indiana; brothers, Kenneth (Judy) Lehew, Topeka, Kansas, Robert (Robin) Lehew, St. Joseph, Missouri; a sister, JoAnn Noll, Atchison; two grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and his good friend and companion, Louise Pruett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. As published in the Atchison Globe.
